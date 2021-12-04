In democracy’s birthplace, pope warns of populist threats

By NICOLE WINFIELD and DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis has warned that the “easy answers” of populism and authoritarianism threaten democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good. Francis used a speech in Greece, the birthplace of democracy, to address Europe at large, arguing that only robust multilateralism can successfully address the pressing issues of the day, from protecting the environment to the pandemic. He lived through Argentina’s populist Peronist era and its military dictatorship, and has frequently warned about the danger authoritarianism poses to the European Union. The pope didn’t name specific countries or leaders during his speech on Saturday. The EU, however, is locked in a feud with members Poland and Hungary over rule-of-law issues.