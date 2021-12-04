Indonesia’s volcano spews ash, gas, killing 1, dozens hurt

By AGOES BASOEKI

Associated Press

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on Java island has spewed thick columns of ash, searing gas and lava down its slopes in a sudden eruption triggered by heavy rains. At least one villager died from burns and 41 were hospitalized. Mount Semeru’s eruption in East Java province left several villages blanketed with falling ash. The head of the geology agency says a thunderstorm and days of rain, which had eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop the 12,000-foot Semeru, triggered an eruption. Flows of searing gas and lava traveled to a nearby river in a village at least twice on Saturday. Two bridges were destroyed and hundreds of people moved to temporary shelters. Houses were also reported damaged.