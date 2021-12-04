Key moments surrounding Michigan high school shooting

The Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of four students at a Michigan high school have entered not guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter charges. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered their pleas during a Zoom hearing, hours after police said they were arrested while hiding in a commercial building in Detroit. A judge set bond at $500,000 for each. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says Ethan Crumbley’s mother wrote on social media that her husband bought a handgun last week as a Christmas present for the boy. The next day, a teacher found an alarming note and drawings on his desk.