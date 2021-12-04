Le Pen: The right takes step to build ‘big European force’

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leaders of European right-wing populist parties say they will cooperate more closely at the European Union’s parliament in order to defend the sovereignty of their nations. A statement published at the end of the meeting Saturday in Warsaw fell short of a declaration to create a new alliance at the European Parliament. But Marine Le Pen, a French far-right party leader, said the meeting was “a key step” toward closer cooperation. The meeting brought together party leaders from more than a dozen nations united in conservative values, nationalism and a sense that the EU is taking powers for itself never established in the union’s treaties.