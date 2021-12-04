Michigan shooting suspect’s parents enter not guilty pleas

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE

Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School have pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a commercial building. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered pleas to each of the four counts over a hearing held on Zoom. A judge was weighing arguments on whether they should be released on bond.