Police get complaints over U.K. leader’s festive parties

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s opposition Labour Party has raised complaints to police about Christmas parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff in his office last year in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Labour lawmakers wrote to London’s Metropolitan Police asking them to investigate reports that two parties were held at No. 10 Downing Street in the run-up to last Christmas, at a time when people were banned from socializing indoors with anyone not in their household. The police force said Saturday that it’s aware of “widespread reporting” of alleged breaches. It is considering the complaints. The reports come as many in U.K. are concerned about holiday parties amid the new omicron variant.