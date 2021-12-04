Police shoot suspected Palestinian attacker in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police shot a Palestinian after an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed and wounded near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem’s Old City. The crowded area is often the scene of demonstrations and clashes. The Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated an ultra-Orthodox man in his 20s, saying he was in moderate to severe condition. It said the attacker “was shot down.” Israeli police said they “neutralized” the attacker, and did not immediately respond to a request for clarification. Damascus Gate was the epicenter of protests and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police last spring that eventually helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war.