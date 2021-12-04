Populist leaders meet in Warsaw to discuss European Union

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leaders of right-wing populist parties are gathering in Warsaw to discuss how they can work together to bring change to the European Union. The gathering on Saturday is being hosted by the head of Poland’s Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Among those invited are Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the French far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Kaczynski’s welcome of Le Pen marks a change for Poland’s ruling conservatives, who long refused to cooperate with the French presidential candidate due to her warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But Europe’s right-wing populists share antipathy for the EU, which they accuse of eroding the traditions and powers of the bloc’s 27 member nations.