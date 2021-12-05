Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court weighs the future of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement plans to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense. Both sides seem to be operating on the assumption that a court reshaped by President Donald Trump will either overturn or seriously weaken Roe in an abortion case from Mississippi. It’s a moment both sides seem to have long been preparing for. The Supreme Court’s ruling is expected around June, almost guaranteeing the issue will dominate next fall’s congressional elections as well as state-level races.