French far-right TV pundit holds presidential campaign rally

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour is holding his first campaign rally near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April’s presidential election in a video relaying his anti-migrants, anti Islam views. The 63-year-old with multiple hate-speech convictions has unveiled his campaign’s slogan: “Impossible is not French,” a quote attributed to Napoleon. The rally, which was initially to take place in a Paris concert hall, was moved to a bigger exhibition center in a northern suburb of the capital. The move was prompted by security reasons as a protest against Zemmour was being held Sunday in the French capital. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets Sunday, marching behind a banner reading “Paris will silence the far-right.”