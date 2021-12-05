Hundreds march against COVID-19 restrictions in Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of people have marched through central Brussels to protest tightened COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Marchers came to protest the measures that were announced Friday, the third week in a row that the government has tightened the rules as the latest surge in cases strains the country’s health services, depriving people with other life-threatening diseases like cancer of getting treatment. Shouting “Freedom! Freedom!” and carrying banners that said, “United for our freedom, rights and our children,” people marched to the European Union headquarters on Sunday. Some also carried signs critical of vaccines and against making the coronavirus shots mandatary.