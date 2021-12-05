Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after 14 die

By NINIEK KARMINI and AGOES BASOEKI

Associated Press

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on Java island erupted with fury, killing at least 14 people with searing gas and ash. Mount Semeru spewed thick columns of ash after a sudden eruption triggered by heavy rains. Villages and nearby towns are blanketed with falling ash and several hamlets buried under tons of mud. Search and rescue efforts for nine missing were temporary suspended Sunday afternoon amid fears that smoldering debris and hot ash could tumble down from the crater due to heavy rains. One official said there is no life in the area as he described trees, farms, houses being scorched and everything covered in heavy gray ash.