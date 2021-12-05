Saudi coalition in Yemen increases strikes on Houthi rebels

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen has accelerated its airstrikes on the capital and elsewhere in the conflict-stricken country. Meanwhile, government forces advanced in the west coast and the key province of Marib. The coalition said it hit military facilities in rebel-held Sanaa and launched airstrikes against Houthi front lines in the strategic Marib and Hodeida provinces. Government forces, meanwhile, seized a major district in Hodeida province and other areas on Yemen’s western coast. The rebels did not immediately comment on government advances in Hodeida. But Houthi-run media reported dozens of airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on the rebels in provinces including Hodeida.