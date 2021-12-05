Senegal registers its first cases of the omicron variant

By CARLEY PETESCH and BABACAR DIONE

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has recorded its first cases of the coronavirus omicron variant. The Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training, a laboratory approved by Senegal for COVID-19 testing, said the first case was detected Friday. Hours later the Institut Pasteur announced the detection of two other cases that tested positive for the omicron variant. This makes Senegal the third West African nation to detect the omicron variant after Nigeria and Ghana. The news comes as Senegal heads into its tourist season and as it is scheduled to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and hold the annual Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security on Monday.