Smoldering debris, mud hinder Indonesia volcano rescue

By NINIEK KARMINI and AGOES BASOEKI

Associated Press

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for survivors on the slopes of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s island of Java after it was rocked by an eruption that killed at least 13 people, as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered their efforts. Mount Semeru spewed thick columns of ash more than 12,000 meters (40,000 feet) into the sky, and searing gas and lava flowed down its slopes after a sudden eruption Saturday triggered by heavy rains. Villages and nearby towns were blanketed with falling ash and several hamlets were buried under tons of mud from volcanic debris. Search and rescue efforts were temporary suspended Sunday afternoon amid fears that smoldering debris and hot ash could tumble down from the crater due to heavy rains.