Tunisia records its first case of the omicron variant

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia has recorded its first case of the omicron variant. Health authorities in the North African country said Sunday that a man traveling in from Turkey tested positive for the new coronavirus variant.  A member of Tunisia’s COVID-19 task force, Dr. Hachemi Louzer, said the man is from the Democratic Republic of Congo. He was tested for COVID-19 at the Tunis international airport on Friday after arriving from Istanbul. The test came back positive and a subsequent screening of the sample confirmed the omicron variant. Several of his fellow travelers, including his brother, have tested negative but were put into quarantine.

