Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine crisis rooted in older dispute

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Cold War ended 30 years ago this month, but one unresolved issue – how closely Ukraine can ally with the West – is creating some of the deepest U.S.-Russian tensions in years. The dispute over Ukraine’s status and its growing alignment with U.S.-led NATO will be at the center of talks scheduled for Tuesday between President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden. The Biden administration says an extensive Russian military buildup near Ukraine points to a potential invasion. Russia denies it has any intention of invading and blames Washington and Kyiv for the tensions.