Could others be charged, liable in Michigan school shooting?

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four students last week. Karen McDonald’s remarks raise questions about whether staff and the school district will face liability — criminal or civil — in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley is charged with shooting fellow students at Oxford High School after a meeting with counselors and his parents. Investigators say a teacher was troubled by a drawing of a gun, a bullet and a person who appeared to have been shot, along with messages “My life is useless” and “The world is dead.” Nonetheless, he was returned to class.