Emmett Till investigation closed by feds; no new charges

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has told relatives of Emmett Till that it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of the Black teenager. Officials spoke to the family Monday. Till was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The killing galvanized the civil rights movement after Till’s mother insisted on an open casket. Two men who were acquitted by an all-white jury died years ago. Officials reopened an investigation after a 2017 book quoted Carolyn Bryant Donham as saying she lied when she claimed that Till grabbed her. But Donham told the FBI that she had never recanted her accusation.