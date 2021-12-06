Fallon teams with Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for holidays

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

Jimmy Fallon has always wanted his “That Thing You Do!” movie moment when he gets to hear his song comes on the radio. And he’s ready for that moment on Tuesday, when his holiday single “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion is released. “I almost feel like I’m Beyoncé or Drake,” Fallon told The Associated Press. “I’ve always wanted to surprise drop a single and now it’s happening. This is crazy what life is.”