Jussie Smollett testifies at his trial: ‘There was no hoax’

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has denied that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself, testifying at his trial that “there was no hoax.” Smollett is facing charges that he lied to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack downtown Chicago. He is refuting testimony from two brothers who said last week Smollett, who is gay and Black, orchestrated the assault and paid them $3,500 to carry it out. Smollett says the money was for meal plans and training because he wanted to get more toned. Asked by his attorney if he was planning a hoax, Smollett said no.