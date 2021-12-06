Navy halts use of fuel storage complex above Hawaii aquifer

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Navy has suspended use of World War II-era fuel storage complex above a Hawaii aquifer that supplies nearly 20% of Honolulu’s drinking water. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro apologized to everyone who has been affected by what he called “this horrible, horrible tragedy.” Del Toro spoke Monday to reporters after problems emerged about two weeks ago on and near the Pearl Harbor base. Nearly 1,000 military households have complained that their tap water smells like fuel. Some say they have suffered physical ailments such as cramps and vomiting. Fuel from the complex is used to power many U.S. military ships and planes patrolling the Pacific Ocean.