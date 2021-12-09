49 migrants dead, dozens hurt in truck crash in south Mexico

By MANUEL DE LA CRUZ and EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say 49 people were killed and dozens more injured when a cargo truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico. An official at the Chiapas state civil defense office confirms a preliminary estimated of 49 dead and 37 injured. It is not unusual for freight trucks in Mexico to be carrying so many people in migrant-smuggling operations in southern Mexico. The crash occurred Thursay on a highway leading toward the Chiapas state capital. Photos from the scene show victims strewn across the pavement and inside the truck’s freight compartment.