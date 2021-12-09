Australian military switches from European to US helicopters

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s military says it plans to ditch its fleet of European-designed Taipan helicopters and instead buy U.S. Black Hawks and Seahawks because the American machines are more reliable. The move comes less than three months after Australia canceled a deal to buy French submarines in favor of building nuclear-powered submarines that use U.S. and British technology in a switch that deeply angered France. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia has been improving its defense capabilities and has built good partnerships, particularly with the U.S.