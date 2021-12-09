Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office. Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment. Biden is suffering from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media. He’s been trying to change his fortunes by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law and a separate social welfare and climate bill pending in the Senate.