Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:52 PM

Biden, Ukraine leader discuss ways to resolve Russia crisis

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, MATTHEW LEE and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has reached out to Ukraine’s leader as the United States moves to take a more direct role in diplomacy between that country and Russia. It’s part of a broader effort to dissuade Russia from a destabilizing invasion of its western neighbor. Biden made his offer of American diplomacy during a two-hour online session with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. Biden spoke Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone for more than an hour. In a tweet, the Ukrainian leader said the two “discussed possible formats for resolving the conflict in Donbas and touched upon the course of internal reforms in Ukraine.”

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content