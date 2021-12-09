EXPLAINER: Gang negotiations sensitive topic in El Salvador

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Allegations from the U.S. government that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s administration negotiated with the country’s powerful street gangs touched a sensitive topic. Previous administrations in El Salvador have done so and paid a political price. Prosecutions of some former officials are ongoing for past pacts. The U.S. Treasury said an investigation had revealed that government officials had offered financial benefits to the gangs, as well as perks to their imprisoned leaders like prostitutes and cellphones, in exchange for lowering the homicide rate and political support in this year’s legislative elections. The U.S. government did not present evidence and Bukele has vehemently denied any deal with gangs.