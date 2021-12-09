Jussie Smollett’s attorney says will appeal guilty verdict

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has convicted Jussie Smollett on five of six charges he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself and lied to Chicago police about it. The jury returned the verdict Thursday afternoon against the former “Empire” actor. Smollett’s attorney says he will appeal. Defense attorney Nenye Uche says Smollett is disappointed and “100% innocent.” Special prosecutor Dann Webb says the jury’s verdict is “a resounding message” that the performer staged the attack and lied about it to police. Two brothers testified during the nearly two-week trial that Smollett paid them to fake the January 2019 attack in downtown Chicago. Smollett repeatedly denied their claims.