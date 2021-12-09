Maryland lawmakers override Hogan’s congressional map veto

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of Maryland’s congressional map. The Republican governor said Thursday the veto override would not be the end of the process, because the map will be challenged in court. Hogan says the map for the state’s eight U.S. House seats is drawn even more unfairly than it is now. But Democrats who control the legislature say the map has been improved through a transparent process. Democrats currently hold a 7-1 advantage over the GOP in the state’s U.S. House delegation. The new map would likely maintain that advantage and potentially enable Democrats to go 8-0.