Smollett attorney says ex-‘Empire’ actor will appeal verdict

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s defense attorney says the former “Empire” actor will appeal his conviction for lying to police about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack. A jury found Smollett guilty Thursday of five of the six charges of disorderly conduct against him following a nearly two-week trial. After the verdict was read, lawyer Nenye Uche told reporters Smollett was disappointed and that he is “100% innocent.” Two brothers testified during the nearly two-week trial that Smollett paid them to fake the January 2019 attack in downtown Chicago. Smollett repeatedly denied the brothers’ claims.