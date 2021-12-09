Taiwan loses diplomatic ally Nicaragua to China

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has lost Nicaragua as a diplomatic ally after the Central American country said it would officially recognize only China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory. The Nicaraguan government issued a statement Thursday announcing the change and Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news Friday morning. The Nicaraguan statement said that “in the world there is only one China. The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory.” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “sadness and regret” and said it would immediately recall its diplomatic staff. The move leaves Taiwan with 14 countries globally that recognize it.