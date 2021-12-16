Bosnia police jail 8 for war crimes during 1992-95 conflict

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police have arrested eight former Bosnian Serb army commanders and soldiers in the 1992 wartime killing of around 100 Bosniaks. The victims included women, children and older people. Bosnian security agency SIPA said Thursday the eight are facing charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes against war prisoners. The prosecutor’s office says the arrests relate to the 1992 killing in the region of Nevesinje. Its says the victims included babies and small children. The arrests came after similar actions were conducted in previous weeks also targeting suspected war criminals. More than 100,000 people died in the 1992-95 war.