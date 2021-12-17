Defense rests at officer’s trial over Daunte Wright’s death

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense has rested in the trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright. Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser to subdue Wright when he pulled away from officers and got back into his car as they tried to arrest him on a warrant for a weapons violation. She shot him once with her handgun instead. The defense wrapped up its case soon after Potter took the stand Friday to testify about that day. Potter said the situation “just went chaotic” after Wright tried to get back into his car.