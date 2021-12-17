Fire engulfs Russian warship under construction, 3 injured

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A Russian warship under construction at a shipyard in St. Petersburg has caught fire, leaving at least three workers injured. The Provorny (Agile) corvette being built at the Northern Shipyard was completely engulfed Friday by flames that sent plumes of smoke over Russia’s second-largest city. Local authorities said three workers were injured, and two of them were hospitalized. Nearly 170 firefighters are taking part in efforts to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear, and an official panel has been set to investigate. The corvette is the latest in a series of such ships built at the shipyard.