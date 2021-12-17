Labor board certifies first union at a US Starbucks store

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has confirmed a vote to form a union at a Starbucks store in Buffalo. That means the coffee retailer, for the first time, will have to bargain with organized labor at a company-owned U.S. store. The union has filed objections in two other elections. Organizers say Starbucks waged a campaign of intimidation to dissuade workers from voting to unionize at two suburban Buffalo stores. Starbucks denies the claims. Employees at one of the stores voted against forming a union last week. Results from the other aren’t yet known because of pending ballot challenges. The labor board will decide whether to hold a new election.