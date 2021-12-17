One Jeffrey Epstein ex testifies in defense of another

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense called another of Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time paramours to the stand. Former Miss Sweden, New York City doctor and tabloid fixture Eva Andersson-Dubin told the jury Friday that she trusted the financier with her young daughters and denied taking part in a group sexual encounter with a key accuser. The 60-year-old testified that she dated Epstein “off and on” from 1983 to the early 1990s, before he dated Maxwell. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges stemming from her interactions with four teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.