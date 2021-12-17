Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and LORNE COOK

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. The bold ultimatums are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies. The proposals also call for a ban on sending U.S. and Russian warships and aircraft to areas from where they can strike each other’s territory, along with a halt to NATO military drills near Russia. NATO’s secretary-general responded Friday by emphasizing that any security talks with Moscow would need to take into account NATO concerns and involve Ukraine and other partners. The demands come amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.