Iraq military: 2 rockets strike inside Green Zone

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says two rockets have struck Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. embassy. The military says the Sunday morning attack caused no casualties but resulted in some property damage. One rocket was destroyed by the U.S. embassy’s C-RAM defense system and another fell near a national monument, causing damage to two civilian vehicles. Iran-aligned groups have vowed revenge on the U.S. for a 2020 drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The rocket attacks, once near daily occurrences, have slowed in recent months.