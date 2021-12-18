Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:48 PM

Israeli army arrests 4 suspects in deadly West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has apprehended four Palestinian suspects believed to have taken part in a deadly shooting in the occupied West Bank. The army said Sunday that its forces arrested the suspects in the northern West Bank village of Silat al-Haaretia, near Jenin. In Thursday’s incident, at least one Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car filled with Jewish seminary students next to an unauthorized West Bank settlement outpost, killing Yehuda Dimentman, 25, and wounding two others. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content