Light aircraft crash in Australia kills 2 children, 2 adults

SYDNEY (AP) — Four people including two children have died after a light aircraft crashed into the sea near the coast of Australia’s Queensland state. Police say the four-seater Rockwell aircraft crashed off the end of a runway at Redcliffe, northeast of Brisbane. Divers recovered the bodies of two adults, including the 69-year-old male pilot, and two children from the upturned wreckage close to the shoreline. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner says early reports say the crash occurred shortly after takeoff.