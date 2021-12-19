UN leader on solidarity visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

By LUJAIN JO

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Lebanon, on a high-profile visit he said will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country. Guterres is expected to press for reforms from the country’s political leaders, who have been deeply divided over key issues leading to a paralysis of the government and parliament. The divisions have delayed key reforms needed to get negotiations with the International Monetary Fund off the ground. The political class is also divided over the domestic probe into the disastrous August 2020 Beirut Port explosion that killed over 216 people, injured thousands and compounded Lebanon’s problems after leaving large parts of the capital destroyed.