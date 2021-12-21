Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:51 AM

Biden to offer 500M at-home COVID-19 tests as virus surges

By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to increase support for hospitals, improve access to COVID-19 tests and expand the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the omicron variant. The government will purchase 500 million rapid at-home tests to be delivered for free to Americans who request them. Biden will stress in a Tuesday speech the importance of getting vaccinated to protect from a wave of infections tied to omicron as Christmas approaches. The world is confronting the prospect of a second straight holiday season with COVID-19. Biden’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the president will issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content