Iran presses on oil exports as nuclear talks resume

By ALEX SCHULLER and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Negotiators from Iran and five world powers have resumed negotiations on restoring Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal, with Iran insisting that the United States and its allies promise to allow it to export its crude oil. The latest round of talks in Vienna opened on Monday, 10 days after negotiations were adjourned for the Iranian negotiator to return home for consultations. The previous round was marked by tensions over new Iranian demands. The United States has participated only indirectly in this year’s talks to restore the deal, which President Joe Biden has signaled he wants to rejoin after his predecessor withdrew in 2018.