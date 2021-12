Kentucky’s death toll from tornadoes rises to 77

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s death toll from devastating tornadoes earlier this month has risen by one. He says an infant from Graves County died last week. The state’s revised death toll from the storms is now 77. The county seat of Mayfield was hit especially hard by the storms, with hundreds of buildings destroyed. All together, the storms killed more than 90 people in five states. The National Weather Service recorded at least 41 tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.