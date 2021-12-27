Wall Street ends higher, marking another record for S&P 500

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

Stocks made steady gains on Wall Street Monday, enough to mark another record high for the S&P 500 index. Trading was muted as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4%, led by more gains in big technology companies like Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia. Energy companies also did well as prices for crude oil and natural gas rose. European markets mostly rose, but London’s was closed for a holiday. In Asia, Hong Kong’s market was closed and Japan’s ended slightly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 1.48%.