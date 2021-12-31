12 dead in stampede at popular Hindu shrine in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A stampede at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir has killed at least 12 people and injured 12 others, officials say. An investigation has been ordered into what caused the stampede early Saturday at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine, where thousands of Hindu devotees were gathered to pay their respect in the hilly town of Katra near southern Jammu city. No other details were immediately available. Pilgrims often trek on foot to reach the hilltop temple, which is one of the most visited shrines in northern India. Deadly stampedes are fairly common during Indian religious festivals, as large crowds, sometimes in the millions, gather in small areas with few safety or crowd control measures.