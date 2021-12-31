Colorado woman arrested after children were fatally stabbed

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A western Colorado woman has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder after her children, ages 18 and 11, were fatally stabbed. The Glenwood Springs Police Department says 37-year-old Claudia Camacho-Duenas was arrested Thursday by officers responding to a reported stabbing at 2:30 p.m. The victims were taken to the hospital where they later died of their injuries. A bystander, who was restraining the woman, told police Camacho-Duenas was responsible for the assault. No phone listing could be found for Camacho-Duenas and it’s not clear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.