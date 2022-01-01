Critics in Egypt say Citroën ad promotes sexual harassment

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — An advertisement by a French automaker has stirred up controversy in Egypt after activists said it promotes sexual harassment in a country where the practice is rampant. The ad by the Egyptian branch of Citroën was released last month and features popular Egyptian singer and actor Amr Diab driving the latest version of the company’s C4. The ad was apparently intended to feature the car’s camera but it has drawn criticism of the automaker and the 60-year-old singer. Citroën Egypt offered an apology and removed the commercial under pressure from the backlash online. There was no comment from Diab, who still has the video on his Twitter account.