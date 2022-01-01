Eric Adams rides subway to work on 1st day NYC’s new mayor

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New Mayor Eric Adams has ridden the New York City subway to City Hall for his first day on the job. He was sworn into office early Saturday in Times Square after the New Year’s Eve ball drop. The former New York City police captain chatted during his commute on the train with reporters and New Yorkers. He also called 911 to report a fight after witnessing two men tussling near the subway station. The 61-year-old Adams faces the immense challenge of pulling the city out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is grappling with record numbers of cases.