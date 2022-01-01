New Year’s Rose Parade proceeds despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 is proceeding despite a new surge of infections. The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition features actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” After days of record-smashing rains, there were sunny skies for the 8 a.m. start. The parade has drawn thousands of fans. Pasadena authorities are urging people to wear masks and avoid mingling with anyone outside their own groups.